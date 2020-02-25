Drew McIntyre defeats 4-time World Champion after WWE RAW goes off-air

Drew McIntyre

On tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, the 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre was shown being interviewed by Charly Caruso. The Scottish Psychopath talked about how he has never won a major title belt in WWE for the past 13 years. McIntyre added that he will fulfill his destiny at WrestleMania 36.

The main event of the show saw Randy Orton defeating Kevin Owens with help from a crooked referee who was teased as one of Seth Rollins' disciples, despite Rollins denying the same. The referee paid dearly for his actions and was put through a table by Owens.

The action didn't end here though, as the live audience was treated to a singles match between McIntyre and Rollins after RAW went off the air. As soon as the show came to an end, the villains attacked Owens. McIntyre came out to even the odds and ended up challenging Rollins to a match. McIntyre picked up a huge win over the former Universal Champion after around seven minutes of back-and-forth.

It took him more than a decade to come this far, but McIntyre is finally close to achieving his dream and winning the WWE title at WrestleMania 36. A win over someone of Rollins' stature is exactly what he needs to cement him as a strong contender for the WWE Championship, heading into The Show of Shows.