RAW Superstar digs up old Shayna Baszler tweet and posts amusing response

Shayna Baszler

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is all set to defend her title on WrestleMania 36. "The Man" will be facing the victor of the Women's Elimination Chamber match that will take place at the namesake PPV on March 8.

Even though there are six women who are set to enter the Chamber, Lynch has already set her sights on one of them and has even made it clear that she will be rooting for her.

Shayna Baszler brutally attacked Lynch a short while ago and "The Man" hasn't forgotten the same. Lynch is going out of her way to take shots at Baszler via her Twitter handle and has now dug up a year-old tweet on the latter's Twitter timeline.

The tweet Shayna put up back in June 2019 was about her beating someone up while "Lamb Of God" was playing in the background. Lynch sarcastically responded to the tweet and referred to Baszler as a "bada**". Check out the tweet on this link.

Lynch wants Baszler at WrestleMania, and is rooting for her to win the Elimination Chamber match:

Also read: Edge's RAW return date possibly revealed

Teasing and taking shots at her opponents on social media isn't anything new for Lynch. "The Man" used her Twitter handle to the fullest during the road to WrestleMania 35 last year, and took things a bit too far with Ronda Rousey in the process.

Advertisement

With WrestleMania 36 approaching closer, Lynch has resumed her antics. Shayna will enter the Elimination Chamber on March 8 with five other women and will be looking to bag an opportunity to finish what she started a few weeks ago on RAW.