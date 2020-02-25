WWE Rumors - Edge's RAW return date possibly revealed

Edge

The March 9 edition of WWE RAW will emanate from The Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, which happens to be the night after WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 PPV.

The arena is now advertising the return of WWE Hall of Famer Edge. As can be seen in the screengrabs below, the arena is advertising Edge's return, with the WWE veteran all set to provide a medical update on his condition. You can check out the full advertised lineup for the March 9 episode of RAW on this link.

As per the advertisement, the 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre will be taking on Randy Orton, the one who was responsible for Edge's short hiatus. Plus, NXT's Shayna Baszler will be making a special appearance on the show.

@RajGiri_303 So Edges return has been leaked by capital one arena for March 9th in DC. Im going so kinda pumped lol pic.twitter.com/dJOFVB0m6Y — Cody #MaybeNextYear 2020 (@PrizeFighter97) February 25, 2020

Edge made his shocking return to WWE in this year's Royal Rumble match. The WWE Hall of Famer had a strong showing in the annual free-for-all but was eliminated by Roman Reigns during the closing moments of the match.

Edge also had a short-lived reunion with Randy Orton during the match. Longtime fans of Edge and Orton might remember that the duo used to be close friends back in 2006-07, and had formed Rated RKO to take on the reunited D-Generation X, consisting of Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

On the post-Royal Rumble episode of RAW, Orton and Edge shared the ring, and the segment ended with The Viper assaulting Edge with a chair.

Following his attack on Edge, Orton targeted Matt Hardy, who has had tons of history with Edge. It would be interesting to see how things play out on March 9, with Orton wanting to make his presence felt again. With WrestleMania 36 almost on the horizon, fans can expect these two in-ring legends to clash at The Show of Shows come April 5.