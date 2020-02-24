WWE Superstar sends hilarious good luck message to Goldberg for Super ShowDown match

Goldberg

At Super ShowDown 2020 on February 27, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will take on Universal Champion The Fiend. The official Twitter handle of WWE on FOX posted a tweet hyping up the upcoming match, and NXT Superstar Matt Riddle was quick to chime in.

Riddle wished Goldberg good luck for his outing against Bray Wyatt, and dubbed himself as "Booger Bro", in a reference to the latter's recent comments targeting The King of Bros. Check out the tweet below:

#WWESSD Good luck from your Booger Bro 🤙 https://t.co/1omalMxii3 — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) February 24, 2020

A short while ago, Goldberg had taken a shot at Riddle and referred to him as "a booger stuck in your nose". Goldberg made it clear that Riddle has zero influence in his life and that the two of them don't see eye to eye.

It has been a while since Riddle began taking shots at Goldberg via his social media handles. Last year, Riddle was tweeting out insults geared towards Goldberg, while he was going at it against The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia.

Riddle went on to call Goldberg "the worst wrestler in the business", but deleted the tweet later. The two Superstars had a backstage confrontation at SummerSlam 2019, where Goldberg squashed Dolph Ziggler in a matter of seconds.

Judging by Goldberg's silence over Riddle's past tweets, and his comments stating that Riddle doesn't mean anything to him, fans shouldn't hold their breath over Goldberg responding to Riddle's good luck message.