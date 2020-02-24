Zack Ryder apologizes for forming a tag team with 6-time Champion

WWE NXT recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary and several Superstars reacted on the show achieving this milestone.

Former Intercontinental Champion Zack Ryder posted a rather interesting tweet on the occasion. He congratulated NXT on the 10-year anniversary and went on to apologize for The Hype Bros being a thing. Check out the tweet below:

Happy 10th anniversary @WWENXT! Sorry about the Hype Bros. — Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) February 24, 2020

After spending around two years in developmental, Ryder was promoted to the main roster in 2007, where he continued teaming up with Curt Hawkins, and became a part of Edge's faction, La Familia. The biggest moment of Ryder's career came when he won the WWE Intercontinental title in a Ladder match at WrestleMania 32.

Ryder formed The Hype Bros with Mojo Rawley in June 2015 during his brief return to NXT. After a two-year stint, Rawley turned on Ryder, thus dissolving the team. They faced each other at WWE Clash Of Champions 2017, with Rawley picking up the victory.

The two again battled in a United States Championship tournament match, with Rawley coming out on top for the second time in a row. The duo didn't do much on the main roster throughout their run, and never bagged the Championship gold in the Tag Team division.