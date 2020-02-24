Reby Hardy gives her honest opinion on the Randy Orton-Matt Hardy storyline

A short while ago, Matt Hardy was brutally attacked by fellow WWE veteran Randy Orton on Monday Night RAW, following which Hardy teased that he was done with WWE, and bid goodbye to the WWE Universe via his official Twitter handle. Surprisingly, Hardy appeared on the following edition of RAW, wearing a neck brace. The segment ended with Orton again viciously attacking Hardy to a chorus of loud boos.

Hardy's wife Reby posted a couple of pictures on her official Instagram account soon after, featuring Hardy's son engaging in a playful snowball fight with him. A fan chimed in and asked Reby about the neck brace that Hardy wore on RAW. She responded to the fan and stated that the brace is in the trash, along with the storyline. Check out the screengrabs featuring the post and the comment below. You can check the post in its entirety HERE.

Reby is someone who isn't afraid of being outspoken on social media and it's clear that she isn't a fan of the Orton-Hardy storyline. Amidst fan speculation regarding Hardy possibly going to AEW, the promotion's World Champion Chris Jericho told him to stay at home in a recent social media post, garnering a response from the veteran.

Only time will tell whether Hardy stays with WWE or decides to leave and start afresh elsewhere.