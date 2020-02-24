AEW Wrestler tells Matt Hardy to stay at home; Hardy responds

W ith March 01 looming, it certainly seems ominous (Pic Source: AEW)

As Matt Hardy's WWE Contract draws to a close on March 01, 2020, his social media postings have grown more anonymous, especially with his latest video. On Instagram, It seems like AEW World Champion Chris Jericho didn't care much for it and gave the video a thumbs down. He also commented and told Matt Hardy to stay at home.

Hardy and Jericho's interesting exchange (Pic Source: Matt Hardy Instagram)

It seems interesting that Chris Jericho would make such a comment as Hardy is set to depart WWE as soon as his contract expires. There's always the chance that Hardy still re-signs at the last moment, but it doesn't look like that will happen at this point.

Interestingly enough, Evil Uno of The Dark Order seemed to also hint that the so-called 'Exalted One' is close by and could appear on AEW Dynamite very soon.

Everybody lives.

Everybody dies.

The Exalted One is near.

The Exalted One arrives. — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) February 23, 2020

Matt Hardy has been rumored for a while that he will be revealed as the Leader of the Dark Order. Hardy's recent video on his YouTube video seemed to also hint at a 'rebirth' and that

"We're only a few days away from the second coming of the new and omnipotent version of Matt Hardy."

Is Matt Hardy the 'Exalted One' or are these postings on social media just a way to work the wrestling fans? Only time will tell as the countdown to March 01, 2020 begins.