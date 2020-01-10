Popular WWE Superstar reportedly set to join AEW and lead faction

Nishant Jayaram Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020

2020 could see a few WWE Superstars leave the company, and one name that has been linked with an exit in the months to come is Matt Hardy. The WWE legend is reportedly out of contract later this year, and there have been reports that he could join rival promotion, AEW.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Matt is set to leave WWE in March as his contract with the company expires. He has been linked with a move to AEW, which could happen, with Meltzer stating that he could be the leader of The Dark Order faction.

The Dark Order is the faction led by Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, who were previously known as Super Smash Brothers in other wrestling promotions, along with other talents. The Dark Order have teased the addition of a potential leader to their faction, which Meltzer believes could be Matt Hardy.

Matt has been posting videos on his personal YouTube page with segments called "Free the Delete" which is in reference to his Broken/Woken Matt Hardy persona.

The report further revealed that the status of Jeff Hardy is unclear and it is not known if he is keen on quitting WWE. WWE have reportedly added more time to Jeff's contract because of his absence from WWE shows due to his injuries.

Meltzer further went on to reveal that the Hardys and The Young Bucks had discussed having a long program in ROH and Impact before the duo joined WWE. Because the Hardys joined WWE quickly, that program did not come to fruition.

Matt and Jeff re-joined WWE in 2017 and went on to win the RAW Tag Team titles on their return in WrestleMania 33. They last held the SmackDown Tag Team titles before they had to relinquish it because of Jeff Hardy's injury.