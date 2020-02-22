Matt Hardy regains his broken brilliance in latest YouTube video

Matt Hardy is 'broken' once again

While it's still unknown which company Matt Hardy will be working for following his latest appearance on WWE Raw, what is known is which version of the former Raw Tag Team champion it will be.

In the newest video on his YouTube channel, Hardy gave fans an update on his medical condition - or, more accurately, his CONDEESHON haaahaaahaayessssss... *ahem*, anyway...

After recapping the Randy Orton's second attack in as many weeks on him, Hardy told the world that he knew he was going to take a serious beating by going into the ring. However, he needed to do it to see if he was "truly unkillable."

Hardy slowly transitioned to the voice of his "Broken" persona, which he made famous during his last run in Impact Wrestling, actually thanking Randy Orton for attacking him and helping complete his "transformation." He then announced that in "a few days", the "final version" of that persona would make its debut.

As far as what that reveal will consist of - or where it will happen - is still up in the air. There's been no word as to whether or not Hardy and WWE have come to terms on a new contract, and there's been plenty of speculation that he'll move to AEW.

A couple things to note - first, Matt makes reference to the "burial" of the "Hardy Boyz version" of himself. Hardy has never been shy of using insider business terms in his videos and even during his promos on TV. This reference to a "burial" could be a continuation of that, indicating that WWE is "burying" him on his way out of the company.

Secondly, there was no mention of this persona being "Woken", which was the nickname he used while playing the character in WWE. This could be completely inconsequential, but it's worth noting.

Whatever the case, it's fun to see this version of the Unkillable One back. We'll just have to wait and see how - and where - it plays out.

