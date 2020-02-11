RAW Superstar says goodbye to WWE Universe

Randy Orton's latest victim may be leaving WWE

Matt Hardy returned to WWE with his brother, Jeff, at WrestleMania 33, surprising the WWE Universe in one of the greatest Mania moments of all time. When the fans saw Team Extreme return, they assumed, rightfully so, that they'd see the Broken Universe take over RAW and SmackDown.

However, that wasn't the case. Matt never actually brought the gimmick to the company, instead using a WWE-alternative, "Woken Matt Hardy." In all intents and purposes, it was about as close to Broken Matt as the company would get, though there was a serious lack of Vanguard 1 or Reby Hardy playing the piano.

WWE never seemed to capitalize on the insane popularity of the Broken Universe, giving the WWE fans a neutered version of the character, while rarely giving him any time to shine. Recently, it's been rumored that Matt would be leaving WWE, moving onto AEW to join the Dark Order as their leader. While nothing is official, it seems that Matt may be putting WWE in his rearview mirror.

Randy Orton's conchairto plays Matt Hardy out of the WWE?

Tonight on Monday Night RAW, Randy Orton attempted to explain his actions two weeks ago when he assaulted his "best friend" Edge. Before he could get there, Matt came out to confront the Viper.

Matt relived his incredible moments with Edge, Christian, his brother Jeff, and their rise to the top of the business in the early 2000s. Orton, as per the usual, caught Matt with an RKO when he was asked why he attempted to put Edge back on the shelf.

It was then that a familiar scene played out. Orton placed Hardy's head on a chair, and bashed it with another one in yet another sickening conchairto. It's unknown what the plan is regarding Matt; although according to his Twitter account, there may be no plan.

In fact, that was may be the last time we saw Matt in the WWE.

Matt simply posted "goodbye" message with a picture of his last RAW appearance, with the only other clue being the latest episode of "Free the Delete" which was attached as well. Watching that, it's possible that it could be this incarnation of Hardy saying goodbye before the introduction of something more sinister. Either that, or the legendary Superstar has worked his last WWE event.