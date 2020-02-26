WWE spoils return of legendary Superstar at Super ShowDown

Super ShowDown will take place on February 27

WWE has seemingly confirmed the return of The Undertaker at Super ShowDown by posting a picture of the legendary Superstar in Saudi Arabia.

It has been widely reported over the last few days that the WrestleMania icon will be in attendance at the show, even though he is not scheduled to compete in a match.

Now, after a video emerged of “The Deadman” arriving in Saudi Arabia along with several WWE Superstars, the company’s own Twitter account has sent out a spoiler ahead of Thursday’s event.

The Undertaker’s WWE status in 2020

In 2019, The Undertaker defeated Goldberg in the main event of Super ShowDown before teaming up with Roman Reigns to pick up a victory over Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon at Extreme Rules.

The man behind the ‘Taker character, Mark Calaway, responded to speculation about his in-ring future after his error-filled match against Goldberg by telling Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions that he will retire when the time is right.

The 54-year-old is yet to make an appearance on WWE television in 2020, but it has been widely speculated that he will face AJ Styles in a never-before-seen match at WrestleMania 36.