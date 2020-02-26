WWE Legend spotted among Superstars landing in Saudi Arabia (Spoiler)

W WE Superstars have landed in Riyadh

The WWE entourage has officially touched down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the Super ShowDown PPV.

The Superstars were seen at the Riyadh International airport in a video released by the Twitter handle of the General Authority of Entertainment of Saudi Arabia.

Interestingly enough, The Undertaker was also spotted, which pretty much confirms the legendary Superstar's return at the show.

The Deadman is expected to appear at SSD to begin his WrestleMania 36 angle with AJ Styles.

Goldberg, Bray Wyatt, Kofi Kingston, The Miz, Roman Reigns, R-Truth, Dolph Ziggler, Luke Gallows, Erick Rowan and many other Superstars can be seen in the video below:

Super ShowDown will take place on Thursday at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard.

Here's the complete match card of the show:

The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison (Tag team match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet (Singles match for the WWE Championship)

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel cage match)

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Goldberg (Singles match for the WWE Universal Championship)

AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rey Mysterio (Gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Trophy)

Bayley (c) vs. Naomi (Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship)

Seth Rollins and Murphy (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (Tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

