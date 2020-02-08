CM Punk reacts to WWE not mentioning his name anymore, deletes tweet later

CM Punk

As reported earlier, CM Punk will return to WWE Backstage on the February 11 edition of the FS1 show. The official Twitter handle of WWE on FOX recently hyped up the upcoming episode and mentioned Punk being a part of the panel. Punk responded to the tweet and took a jibe at WWE in the process. He stated that he'll be there even if WWE's 'petty' announcers aren't allowed to mention him.

Update: Punk has deleted the tweet, but you can check out the screengrab here:

Punk's now-deleted tweet

Punk went on to respond to a fan who asked him about WWE not mentioning his name on TV anymore. Check it out here.

Punk made his first appearance on WWE Backstage on November 12. He was later announced as an analyst and special contributor for the show. Lately, it was noticed that WWE had stopped mentioning Punk's name on its shows. The promotion recently hyped up WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch's appearance on the show, but no mention of Punk was made. Fans might remember that Punk had taken a major shot at The Miz, as well as WWE's relations with Saudi Arabia, in a now-deleted tweet, and it could possibly be the reason why WWE has stopped mentioning him on TV.