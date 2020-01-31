CM Punk officially reveals his return date via Twitter

CM Punk

WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk recently confirmed his return date to the FS1 show via his official Twitter handle.

Punk will be appearing for the Tuesday, February 11 edition of WWE Backstage. A fan asked Punk about his return to the show, in response to Punk tweeting about wanting to apply for the role of WWE's Chief Financial Officer.

The former WWE Champion stated that he is currently packing for the same and will be there on February 11. Check out Punk's response below:

Feb 11! I’m packing right now. — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 30, 2020

Punk made his first appearance on WWE Backstage on the November 12, 2019 edition of the show. Ever since then, Punk has been appearing on the show on an occasional basis.

Recently, he was seen discussing the Royal Rumble match and Becky Lynch's rise to the top in WWE, with "The Man" herself.

Punk is known for not holding back while sharing his views on the current WWE product, and has been critical of a bunch of WWE storylines in the past, most notably the Lana-Bobby Lashley-Rusev saga.

With WWE presenting Super ShowDown in February, it would be interesting to see whether Punk has something to say in that regard, especially with fans being aware of what he thinks of WWE's association with Saudi Arabia.