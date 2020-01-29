All 5 WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar has defeated at WrestleMania: Where are they now?

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Brock Lesnar and Dean Ambrose

The spring of 2002 saw possibly the greatest class of rookies making their way to the WWE main roster. The batch consisted of John Cena, Batista, Shelton Benjamin, Randy Orton, and Brock Lesnar.

A case can be made for Lesnar being the biggest Superstar of them all, as he went on to win the WWE title in a matter of months, left WWE, and became a megastar in UFC, and came back years later to bag one of the most lucrative contracts in WWE history. WWE made it a point to feature Lesnar in big-time matchups, including WrestleMania showdowns.

To date, Lesnar has faced a total of 7 Superstars at WrestleMania, and has registered 5 victories. His only losses at The Show of Shows came against Goldberg, Triple H, and Seth Rollins.

In the following list, we'll take a look at 5 Superstars Lesnar has put down at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, and where are those Superstars at present.

Also read: WWE signs three Indian wrestlers, including two 7-foot-tall trainees

#5 Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley)

Dean Ambrose

At WrestleMania 32, Brock Lesnar took on Dean Ambrose in what many were hoping to be a hard-hitting, intense brawl. Unfortunately, the match didn't live up to the fans' expectations, with Lesnar making quick work of Ambrose.

The Shield member later opened up on the match on WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin's podcast, and made it clear that he wasn't happy with how things turned out in the end. Ambrose added that he had planned a bunch of interesting spots for the match, but Lesnar wasn't interested in the same.

Ambrose went on to leave WWE last year, and made his shocking debut at AEW Double Or Nothing. Presently, Ambrose is one of the biggest Superstars in AEW, and goes by his old moniker of Jon Moxley.

1 / 5 NEXT