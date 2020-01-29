WWE signs three Indian wrestlers, including two 7-foot-tall trainees

As per an update on WWE's official website, the promotion has signed three promising young talents from India, two of which stand tall at 7-feet. The three recruits, Gurvinder Singh, Sukhwinder Grewal, and Laxmi Kant Rajpoot, have reported to the WWE Performance Center and are all set to kick off their journey towards worldwide recognition and fame.

Gurvinder Singh hails from Jagadhri, and was trained by none other than former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali. Singh has also made a name for himself on the cricket field, and as an actor.

This behemoth stands at 7 feet tall, and weighs 310-pound. Also known as Shanky Singh, Gurvinder garnered media coverage when a video went viral on Youtube that showed him choke-slamming a police constable, in what was a fake video that initially made the rounds on WhatsApp.

Grewal has also been training with Khali for a while now. He stands at 7-foot-2 and weighs 340 lbs. At just 24 years of age, he has a long way to go inside the squared circle. He tried his hand at basketball before deciding to become a professional wrestler.

Rajpoot hails from Banda and has previously turned heads while engaging in taekwondo and javelin throwing.

It would be interesting to see how far these recruits go under the guidance of the very best, over at the WWE Performance Center.