AEW Rumors - Jake Hager's possible opponent for his first match

Jake Hager

It seems like we are going to witness Jake Hager's first in-ring outing in All Elite Wrestling soon. Hager made his AEW debut on the very first episode of Dynamite last year, and has yet to compete in a match for the promotion.

As per a report by Dave Meltzer from WON, Hager could possibly have his first match at the upcoming AEW Revolution PPV, and his opponent for the show could be Luchasaurus, as per backstage discussions.

The match makes sense, as Hager and Luchasaurus have collided on AEW TV in the recent past. Back in December, Jurassic Express confronted Chris Jericho and Jake Hager on an episode of Dynamite. The segment ended with a brawl that saw Luchasaurus dominate Hager until he bailed out of the ring along with Jericho.

Hager was a WWE mainstay for over a decade, until his release in 2017. He went on to compete on the independent circuit following his WWE release, and announced later that year that he would be competing in Bellator MMA in the heavyweight division. Hager is currently undefeated in Bellator. He won his first two matches while the third one ended in a no-contest.

Hager made his first AEW appearance on the October 2, 2019 edition of Dynamite, which was also the show's premiere episode. The former WWE World Champion aligned himself with AEW Champion Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz. The group was later named as "The Inner Circle".

Luchasaurus was signed to WWE in 2012, but was released two years later following a severe hip injury. He has been active on the indie scene ever since, including a two-year stint in Lucha Underground. He made his AEW debut on the promotion's first show, Double Or Nothing, competing in the pre-show Casino Battle Royale.