Ric Flair recalls his son's final message to him before his untimely passing

Ric Flair with Reid

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was a guest on the latest edition of Don’t Tell Me The Score podcast and discussed a bunch of topics. The 16-time World Champion opened up on the final text his late son Reid sent him before his untimely passing in 2013. Flair said that he had come back from Japan and had a blood clot in his leg. He wasn't being allowed to leave the hospital but he urged the staff to let him go as Reid was at home for just a couple of days.

My son sends me a text, saying, 'Dad what would this family be [without you]? You need to be here for all of us.' And that night he died. I've never told anyone that story, except [my wife] Wendy.

Reid was Ric's youngest son and half-brother to David Flair. He had a brief stint in WCW and wrestled a couple of matches in the now-defunct company. Reid defeated Eric Bischoff in his first match, at the age of 10. He was active on the independent scene from 2008 until his passing. Reid was among the family members of Flair who were in attendance during his 2008 WWE Hall of Fame induction and sat at ringside during his father's match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 the next night.