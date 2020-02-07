Brandi Rhodes reveals why she broke character on AEW Dynamite

Last night's edition of AEW Dynamite was something that Cody Rhodes won't be forgetting for a long time to come.

Cody was subjected to 10 devastating and brutal lashes at the hands of MJF and his sidekick Wardlow, to close out the show. The AEW EVP took all 10 lashes in possibly the most disturbing visual in AEW history.

The highlight of the segment was Brandi Rhodes rushing out to the ring and consoling a fallen Cody, who was writhing in pain. This came as a surprise for many fans, as Brandi currently plays the role of a heel on AEW.

In a backstage interview posted on AEW's official Twitter handle, Brandi explained in detail why she broke character last night.

"People are having a lot of trouble following me and understanding me lately, but I really hope it's not that hard to understand. That is my husband, and when he needs me, I'll drop everything, I'll move heaven and earth, whatever has to happen. I'll do it myself, I would have done it myself if I could have. But I know my husband, I knew he could do it and I knew he needed me. So I was there, I'm always there, no matter what."

Brandi went on to leave the spot when she was asked about her standing with The Nightmare Collective.

Brandi formed The Nightmare Collective last year, with the original members being herself and Awesome Kong.

The duo began targeting Kris Statlander and soon added another member to the faction, an indie wrestler named Melanie Cruise. The stable didn't impress the fans one bit and was heavily criticized on social media.

Brandi's refusal to comment on her position with the stable has led to lots of speculation among AEW fans, with many wondering whether this will be the end of The Nightmare Collective.