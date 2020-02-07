Corey Graves reveals what Brock Lesnar did after RAW got canceled due to bad weather

Lesnar and Heyman

WWE SmackDown Live announcer Corey Graves recently looked back at an episode of Monday Night RAW that was canceled due to a state of emergency being declared, around 5 years ago. Graves recalled WWE airing the Royal Rumble match that had taken place a night before, plus a bunch of backstage interviews with several WWE Superstars. He stated that Lesnar paid a lot of money to keep the bar open for talent.

The show was very interesting. They re-aired the Royal Rumble match from the night before [and aired] a few backstage interviews with Roman, Brock and many others, and allegedly, [the] now WWE Champion paid a significant amount of money to keep the bar wide open for everybody to make sure they made the best of a cra**y situation. I, of course, stayed in a completely different hotel, but it led to me finding the only open establishment in the scenic Stamford, CT where myself and two-thirds of The Shield made sure that none of the beers at said establishment went unattended.

The RAW edition in question was the post-Royal Rumble show, and Lesnar had retained his WWE World title in a Triple Threat match against John Cena and Seth Rollins at the PPV. The general perception of Lesnar among the WWE audience is that he likes to keep his distance from others most of the time, but stories like these really give us a sneak peek at a completely different persona of The Beast.