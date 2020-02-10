Brandi Rhodes hints at ending AEW stable [Video]

Brandi Rhodes

All Elite Wrestling's Chief Branding Officer, Brandi Rhodes, recently posted a video on her official Twitter handle.

Judging by the looks of the clip, it seems like The Nightmare Collective is history. The clip shows Brandi picking up a bunch of items representing The Nightmare Collective, and putting them in a box.

This is followed by her dog bringing out a stuffed toy, which she put in the box as well. Brandi proceeds to set the box on fire and leaves the spot.

Check out the entire clip below:

Brandi formed The Nightmare Collective last year, with Awesome Kong by her side. The duo soon targeted Kris Statlander. Former SHIMMER star Melanie Cruise was later recruited to the stable. She begged Brandi to include her in the faction on the December 4, 2019 episode of Dynamite, to which the latter agreed. Back in January, Luther was inducted to the group as its fourth member.

During the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes received 10 lashes from MJF and his sidekick Wardlow. As the segment was about to end, a concerned Brandi came out and consoled her husband.

Later, Brandi explained why she broke character in a backstage interview. This was the first hint that the heelish stable was about to end, and the recent video has almost made it clear that The Nightmare Collective is history.