WWE Rumors - Possible spoiler for The Fiend vs Goldberg at Super ShowDown

On this week's edition of SmackDown Live, a huge announcement was made in regards to the Universal title. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is all set to take on The Fiend for the title at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on February 27, 2020.

Goldberg's return to WWE was being hyped up for the past few days, and the former Universal Champion made it clear on SmackDown Live that Wyatt was next.

According to Dave Meltzer, the plans for the Universal title at WrestleMania 36 are still for The Fiend to battle Roman Reigns, meaning fans shouldn't raise their hopes too high and expect Goldberg to put down the sinister entity.

It's been noted that Goldberg is wrestling in Saudi Arabia because the Crown Prince was a big pro-wrestling fan back in the 1990s, and Goldberg was one of his favorite Superstars.

The former WCW Champion was paid a whopping $2 million for his match against The Undertaker last year at Super ShowDown, and he has likely bagged another huge purse for his upcoming match against Wyatt.

Goldberg had returned to WWE after a two-year hiatus last year. The match against The Undertaker headlined Super ShowDown and saw both the legends struggling in the ring. The bout was heavily criticized by fans and critics alike.

When the Universal title match was booked for Super ShowDown, fans speculated that this could possibly result in Goldberg winning the belt again after three years, and would go on to defend the title against Reigns at WrestleMania.

Following Meltzer's report, these speculations can be put to rest as long as Vince McMahon doesn't change his mind before the Saudi Arabia event.

