Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore shows off incredible body transformation [Video]

Enzo Amore

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore has been going at it with NJPW star Tama Tonga on Twitter lately. The two men have had multiple heated Twitter exchanges at this point and even teased a match with the proceeds going to charity.

Amidst the hullabaloo, Amore has now posted a short clip on his official Instagram handle, showing off his dramatic body transformation.

As can be seen in the video, Amore seems to have been working out a lot lately.

He posted a caption alongside the video, tagging Tonga and indicating that the NJPW star means nothing to him.

Amore also dissed Tonga in the video. Check it out below:

Also read: The Rock shares heartfelt video from his father's funeral

Enzo was a pretty controversial entity back when he was in WWE. During his recent beef with Tonga, Amore claimed that GCW had made him an offer of $25,000 to wrestle a match against Tonga at Bloodsport II, but the promotion ended up denying his claim.

Amore then went on to claim that WrestleCon had made the offer to him, but the same story followed here and the latter denied his claims.

Advertisement

Check back for updates on this story, as Tonga is bound to respond to Amore's jibe, judging by their past interactions on social media.