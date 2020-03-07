Tommy Dreamer provides update on Scott Steiner's condition

As previously reported by Sportskeeda, former WWE Superstar Scott Steiner was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed in the locker room during the latest Impact tapings. His condition was reported as being serious.

Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer has now posted a tweet regarding the incident via his official Twitter handle. Dreamer shared an update on Scott's condition and stated that he is doing well and under great care. Check out the tweet below:

Im at the hospital right now w/ @ScottDAmore @JoeyRyanOnline

Scott Steiner is doing well

And under great care

Say a prayer for Big Poppa Pump

Holla if ya hear me — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 7, 2020

Scott was a famous name in the 90s and was a part of a popular tag team named The Steiner Brothers, along with his brother, Rick Steiner. He went on to turn on Rick and aligned with the nWo.

During his WCW stint, Scott won the promotion's World title on one occasion and won several other title belts. He made his way to WWE in 2002, a year after WCW's demise, and got into a feud with Triple H.

Scott failed to win the World title and spent the remainder of his WWE run as a mid-card Superstar. Following his WWE stint, he competed in various indie promotions, as well as Impact Wrestling.

The Sportskeeda community wishes Scott a speedy recovery. Stay tuned for more updates on his condition.