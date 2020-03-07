Scott Steiner rushed to hospital; Reportedly in serious condition

Scott Steiner collapsed backstage during Impact tapings

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Scott Steiner collapsed in the locker room during Impact tapings and had to be rushed to the hospital. Reports suggest that his condition is serious right now. Steiner had wrestled earlier on in the night and collapsed afterward in the back.

I don't want to go into much more detail beyond that, but keep him in your thoughts — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 7, 2020

Steiner has had multiple runs in WWE thoughout his career and is a two-time WWE tag-Team Champion. He is best remembered for his Big Poppa Pump persona in WCW where he reinvented himself from a tag-team specialist to a singles star.

ALSO READ: WWE legend Big Show reveals how Becky Lynch inspires him

Steiner is a former WCW World Heavyweight Champion and is also a 2-time WCW Television Champion and a two-time WWE United States Champion. Unfortunately, Steiner's return to WWE following the demise of WCW didn't go as well as it could have and he was released in 2004.

Steiner has sporadically wrestled in TNA/Impact Wrestling in the years since and is a two-time Tag-Team Champion in the promotion.

We will have more updates on Scott Steiner's condition when details are available. From everyone at Sportskeeda, we hope that Scott Steiner makes a full recovery soon.