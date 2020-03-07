WWE legend Big Show reveals how Becky Lynch inspires him

Becky Lynch

WWE legend Big Show has had a storied career inside the squared circle. The 48-year old made his WCW debut way back in 1995 before signing for the WWE in 1999. Show is a 5-time World Champion in WWE (including ECW) and has also head tag-team championships 8 times.

Also read: 6 Wrestlers you forgot once wrestled in TNA/Impact Wrestling

Big Show was recently a guest on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast. During the interview, Show spoke about RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and how much she inspired him:

I always talk about Becky Lynch, but Becky Lynch has inspired me a lot [more] in the past 10 years than any other athlete that I’ve worked with. H/T: 411Mania

Big Show also went on to recall seeing Becky Lynch after she first came up, on the road and on a European tour. He said that her intensity in the ring made him pay attention:

She was trying to beat her opponent, and every cover was translated desperation of ‘I’m trying to beat this person, this is a contest. This is a story. I’m giving everything I have.’ It wasn’t a spotfest, it was a story that you get emotionally involved in, you pay attention to it.” H/T: 411Mania