6 Wrestlers you forgot once wrestled in TNA/Impact Wrestling

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

CM Punk wrestled for a year in TNA

TNA, now known as Impact Wrestling, has been home to some of the biggest stars in pro wrestling over the years, from the likes of Hulk Hogan and Sting to Kurt Angle and Scott Steiner.

During the promotion's lifespan, a number of younger wrestlers also wrestled for them, who later went on to become big names in other promotions.

Today, we take a look at some popular wrestlers who once wrestled for TNA but whose runs in the company are sometimes overlooked.

ALSO READ: Former WWE RAW GM was surprised that Goldberg beat The Fiend

First on our list is the late great Vader. Vader created a legacy for himself both in the States and in Japan during his storied career but his short time in TNA is often overlooked.

Vader only wrestled one match during his time in TNA and was brought into the company during its infancy in 2003. Vader was brought in to team up with Dusty Rhodes as the two legends joined forces to take on the Harris Brothers. The duo handily beat their younger opponents and Vader was gone from TNA less than a week later.

We move on to former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. Ciampa is the only one on this list to have appeared on WWE programming and Impact/TNA at the same time, back in September 2015.

Advertisement

Ciampa was making appearances in NXT at this time (including the first Dusty Rhodes Classic) but he wasn't officially signed to a WWE contract. This meant he was free to wrestle for other promotions and this included a triple threat match on Impact television (the match was actually taped in July).

Ciampa went on to sign with WWE and has risen to become one of the top stars on the NXT brand. His feud with Johnny Gargano will go down as one of the best in the history of the black and yellow brand.

1 / 5 NEXT