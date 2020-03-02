CM Punk reveals which WWE Superstar should have been pushed after Survivor Series

CM Punk is a big believer in Keith Lee

NXT bested RAW and SmackDown to win Survivor Series 2019 and one WWE NXT Superstar who was especially impressive was Keith Lee. Lee and Roman Reigns were the final two participants in the men's Survivor Series match, where the NXT star took Reigns to the limit before eventually getting pinned.

One former WWE Superstar who is a massive fan of Lee is none other than CM Punk. Punk even advocated for the 35-year-old winning the men's Royal Rumble match on WWE backstage ahead of the PPV.

Punk was recently a guest on the Kevin in the Morning with Allie & Jensen show and spoke about Lee. He said that he didn't understand why Lee was back in NXT after the starring role he played at Survivor Series:

I don't know anything about Keith Lee outside of knowing he was in PWG that's the hot independent promotion in SoCal. Having watched what he did at Survivor Series, my thing's like, why did he go back to NXT? He was a guy that they gave this rub to at Survivor Series, and I'm like just keep it going. H/T: WINC