Chris Jericho reveals whether Vince McMahon wanted to crush AEW

Chris Jericho says that Vince McMahon and Triple H wanted to crush AEW

Chris Jericho will be defending his AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley at tonight's Revolution PPV. Jericho and Moxley's match is one of the most hotly anticipated matches on tonight's card and has been built up for months. Moxley and The Inner Circle have been gunning for each other on Dynamite and it will all come together in tonight's title match.

ALSO READ: AEW Revolution Preview and Predictions - 3 Title matches, Former WWE star's first match, Cody finally faces MJF

Chris Jericho was interviewed by Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso ahead of tonight's PPV. During the intervew, one subject that was discussed was WWE's mentality towards AEW. Jericho said that in his opinion, AEW wasn't an alternative to WWE but just another option for fans who weren't happy with how things were going on in WWE.

He also went on to say that unlike WWE, AEW "didn’t come into this with the mentality of, ‘We’re gonna crush ‘em!’"

Barrasso then asked Jericho to further his claim that WWE wanted to crush All Elite Wrestling. Here's what Jericho said:

Vince, Hunter. That’s why they specifically put their show up against ours. That’s fine. And I’ve heard they watch our show in tandem while they’re doing their thing. We don’t care. We focus on our show, our product, and making sure our fans are happy and growing our fan base.

You can check out Sports Illustrated's interview with Chris Jericho HERE.