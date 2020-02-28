AEW Revolution Preview and Predictions: 3 Title matches, Former WWE star's first match, Cody finally faces MJF

AEW has some massive matches on the card at Revolution

All Elite Wrestling's Revolution PPV takes place tomorrow night. With the show hours away, let's take a detailed look at the card as well a look at some predictions regarding the show. Revolution will see 3 title matches including Jon Moxley challenging Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship. We also have Jake Hager's first match in AEW as well as Orange Cassidy's first singles match in the company.

PAC vs Orange Cassidy

Orange Cassidy will make his singles debut at Revolution

We start off the card with the latest match to be added to the PPV. PAC versus Orange Cassidy was only announced on the last episode of Dynamite, following PAC's attack on Freshly Squeezed after his loss to Kenny Omega.

Chuckie T of the Best Friends told PAC later on in the episode that PAC should be very because, at AEW Revolution, Orange Cassidy will try. The match at AEW Revolution will also be Cassidy's singles debut in All Elite Wrestling.

Although we're big fans of Orange Cassidy here at Sportskeeda, we can only see PAC winning this match. However, this match could easily be one of the most entertaining of the night.

PREDICTION: PAC beats Orange Cassidy

SoCal Uncensored vs The Dark Order

Will The Dark Order continue their momentum?

SCU members Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian will face Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order at Revolution. This feud has been going on for a while and has been up building up to this match. The big question going in has to be whether we will find out the identity of 'the exalted one' at Revolution. If it is indeed Matt Hardy, as rumors suggest, he will not be at Revolution because his contract with WWE will still not have expired when Revolution takes place.

Going into this match, we see the Dark Order as the favorites. It's clear that this 'exalted one' storyline is going somewhere and they need to win to continue their momentum until his arrival in AEW.

PREDICTION: The Dark Order win

