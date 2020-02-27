AEW Dynamite Results: Massive brawl ends show, Iron Man match, huge debut announced

AEW Dynamite

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was the go-home for the Revolution PPV. We got a massive 30 minute iron match between Kenny Omega and PAC as well as the official weight in ahead of Moxley and Jericho's title match at Revolution.

AEW also announced a massive debut on tonight's show.

Kenny Omega vs PAC (30-minute Iron Man match)

Kenny Omega and PAC threw everything at each other in this match. The opening minutes of the iron man match saw both men throw everything at each other, going back and forth.

PAC planted Omega with a DDT at ringside a few minutes in before locking in a headlock inside the ring. Omega hit back with strikes of his own. PAC replied by repeatedly driving his knee into Omega. The Cleaner replied with a shotgun dropkick, sending PAC crashing into the turnbuckles. Omega followed it up with a Tiger Driver but only managed a nearfall. He tried to follow up with a One Winged Angel but had to change it into a German Suplex after PAC blocked the initial attempt. Omega followed it by sending PAC face-first into the top turnbuckle.

PAC left the ring and got a steel chair. He then smashed Omega with it to give Omega the first fall by DQ. While the referee had his back turned, PAC hit Omega in the back of the head with the steel chair before hitting the Black Arroe and pinning Omega to make it 1-1.

PAC continued to dominate the match after this as Omega looked helpless. PAC hit Omega with a Falcon Arrow from the apron to the floor as we entered the last 10 minutes. PAC set up a table at ringside, placed Kenny on it, and headed to the top turnbuckle. He then hit Omega with a Shooting Star Press through the table.

Omega barely managed to beat the 10-count from the referee after this but he did it and the match was still tied at 1-1 with a little over 5 minutes to go.

PAC headed to the top rope once again for another Black Arrow but Omega got his knees up this time. Omega followed it up with a V-Trigger and following it up with an Uranage Slam for a nearfall. Omega went to finish things off with a One Winged Angel but PAC reversed it. The former WWE star then locked in The Brutalizer with a little under 3 minutes left. Omega somehow reached the ropes to break the hold.

Advertisement

PAC didn't relent, as soon as Moves away from the ropes, he went for The Brutalizer again.

The match ended at 1-1 after the end of the 30 mins when it was announced that the match would continue under sudden death rules.

Omega almost picked up the win early into sudden death with a Kamagoye knee but PAC kicked out. He followed it with a One Winged Angel to finally leave with the win.

Kenny Omega defeated PAC

1 / 4 NEXT