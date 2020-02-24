Shawn Spears reveals his reaction when he saw Cody bleeding after his chairshot

Shawn Spears and Cody at Fyter Fest 2019

All Elite Wrestling star Shawn Spears was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet. During the interview, one of the topics Spears discussed was his chairshot to Cody at Fyter Fest in 2019. Spears' chairshot ended up busting Cody open pretty badly, leaving him to need a number of stitches. Spears revealed what he felt the moment he saw Cody bleeding on the mat:

I swang for the fences, he leaned in, and just that one little bit caught him. I didn’t know he was bleeding. That’s because I kinda had a moment with Brandi [Rhodes], where I looked at her and kinda had a staredown with her. And I looked at him to get that one more shot and I saw the red and I was like, ‘S&*%’ H/T: WrestleZone

Spears went on to say that despite the bleeding being accidental, it helped establish him as a heel in AEW and also elevated his storyline with Cody. Spears went on to get Tully Blanchard as his manager to cement his new heel character and faced Cody at the All Out PPV. Cody ended up beating Spears at the show

You can check out Chris Van Vliet's interview with Shawn Spears below: