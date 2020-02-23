Former WWE star reveals how Vince McMahon helped start his disdain for pro wrestling



Former WWE Tag-Team Champion Trevor Murdoch was recently on Prime Time with Sean Mooney. During the interview, Murdoch revealed an interesting conversation which Vince McMahon, which Murdoch suggested started his disdain with the pro wrestling business.

Murdoch revealed how he and his former tag-team partner, the late Lance Cade, were off tv at one point without knowing why. He went on to say that that he and Cade spoke to Vince about it one day. Here's what Murdoch said:

We tracked down Vince, we saw him in catering – the one time he was by himself – and we sat right next to him. We said, 'Vince, you're not putting us on TV. We want to know why.' And he goes, he looked at Lance, he goes, 'I hate your fake black hair.' And he looked at me and he goes, 'I hate your pasty white skin.' We said, 'okay' and we got up.

The next day I was tan, my partner was blonde. I'll be damned if we weren't on TV that next week. And I'm like, wow, why couldn't it have just happened three or four weeks ago? Saved us, everybody, time, money; and that was like the beginning of my disdain with the business. H/T: WINC