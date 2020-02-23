Triple H comments on WWE potentially moving PPVs from the Network

There has been a lot of talk recently regarding the fact that some WWE PPVs could be heading to other OTT and streaming platforms in the near future. WrestlingInc got the chance to ask Triple H about it in the post TakeOver media scrum.

Here's what Triple H had to say regarding the speculation surrounding the future of WWE PPVs on the Network:

I think there is a lot of speculation in the question of new platforms. Vince said on an earnings call about opportunities but if you take all of that off the board, just where it is right now NXT has incredible value wherever it sits, whether that be USA or the WWE Network.

If you can build a brand like this with a dedicated roster and a two-hour weekly show with regular attractions that you can put on a different platform and then have opportunities to create beyond that… I look at it as an offshoot. If NXT is the main trunk of the tree then there's offshoots of NXT UK. There will continue to be more offshoots as we announced.

We will have to wait for WWE to reveal more about the future of their PPVs to see where they end up.