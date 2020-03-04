Former WWE RAW GM was surprised that Goldberg beat The Fiend

Goldberg won the WWE Universal Championship at Super ShowDown

The main event of WWE Super ShowDown saw Goldberg beat The Fiend in a quick match to win the WWE Universal Championship. The match saw Goldberg hit four Spears in a row followed by a Jackhammer to finish the match off in quick fashion.

A certain section of the WWE Universe were unhappy with Goldberg beating The Fiend so easily after building up Bray Wyatt's new persona up for months.

ALSO READ: CM Punk reveals which WWE Superstar should have been pushed after Survivor Series

Former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on Goldberg beating Bray Wyatt on the latest episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks. Bischoff said that he was surprised with what happened at Super ShowDown because, during the former RAW GM's last run in WWE, the company couldn't produce The Fiend's merch fast enough.

Bischoff also said that in his opinion, he saw The Fiend as a character in the same vein as The Undertaker. He also said the following:

Given the trajectory of The Fiend character, I was really surprised. Nothing against Bill. He's not a full-timer. He's a part-timer, and Bill pretty much s--t the bed last time he was in Saudi Arabia so I found that shocking particularly as quickly as they did it. A lot of that may have been due to the fact that Bill is not really the right guy to go out there and have a 20-minute match with a guy like The Fiend. H/T: WINC

Goldberg will now defend the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania against Roman Reigns. As for The Fiend, he will face 16-time world champion, John Cena.