Nia Jax sends an interesting message to Vince McMahon

Nia Jax and Vince McMahon

Nia Jax, who has been on the sidelines for a while now, has posted a tweet via her official Twitter handle, which is bound to delight her fans.

The Irresistible Force posted a short video that shows her posing for the camera. She added a caption to the tweet and had an interesting message for WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

Nia simply tagged McMahon and stated that she's ready. Check out the tweet on this link.

The tweet indicates that she is seemingly fully healed and is all set to make her return to the squared circle. Earlier this year, she had posted a video on her official Instagram handle, that showed her working out in the gym.

Jax competed alongside Tamina Snuka in a Fatal 4-Way match for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 35 last year. The duo failed to win the match and it was later reported that Nia had suffered injures on both of her knees, and would be out of action for several months. With WrestleMania 36 almost on the horizon, it seems like Jax doesn't want to miss The Show of Shows and is ready to be a part of the spectacle.