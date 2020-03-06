WWE Hall of Famer says Renee Young helped him get current job

Renee Young

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently appeared on Lilian Garcia's "Chasing Glory" podcast and discussed a bunch of topics in regards to his career.

The former World Heavyweight Champion currently works on WWE Backstage as a panelist, alongside the likes of host Renee Young, Christian, and Paige.

Booker opened up on getting hired by FOX for WWE Backstage, and stated that Renee Young helped him get the gig.

He said that he wasn't even considered for the job at first, but Young put in a good word for him and he ended up getting the gig.

Big props to Renee, actually, because I wasn't even on the radar, I think, to come and do this thing. Renee was like, 'Man, you all need to interview Book. You all need to bring him in, look at him,' because me and Renee, we've got chemistry together. We were doing the WWE Kickoff parties, and we realized we had chemistry, and it was just organic... They brought me in, they auditioned me. Next thing you know, I get the gig.

Lilian Garcia interviews Booker T:

Booker is one of the most decorated Champions in WWE history. He had already become a big name before WCW was purchased by WWE, and went on to become a mainstay in Vince McMahon's company.

Booker later took on the role of an announcer, as well as a panelist for WWE's PPV kickoff shows.