CM Punk is excited to meet current Champion

On tonight's episode of WWE Backstage, it was announced that CM Punk would be returning to the FS1 show on next week's episode. Also, WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will be appearing on the show.

The official Twitter handle of WWE on FOX posted a tweet, hyping up next week's episode featuring Punk and Ripley.

The tweet garnered a response from Punk himself, who posted a GIF indicating that he's excited to have a chat with Ripley. Check out the exchange below:

Punk had previously stated that he wants to see Ripley on WWE Backstage. He had mentioned her alongside the likes of The Kabuki Warriors, Sasha Banks, and Bayley, while talking about who he wants to see on WWE Backstage.

Ripley is currently feuding with Charlotte Flair, and the rivalry is going to culminate at WrestleMania 36 in an NXT Women's title match.

Ripley is at the top of her game at the moment. She defeated Shayna Baszler to capture the NXT Women's title, and is now looking to make an impact by taking on one of the very best performers of the current era.

Fans of Ripley and Punk are bound to have a blast when these two have a discussion on next week's episode.