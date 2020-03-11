AJ Styles adds fuel to the fire by mentioning The Undertaker's biker persona

AJ Styles and The Undertaker

This past Monday on WWE RAW, AJ Styles sent a message to The Undertaker and made it too personal by bringing up his wife Michelle McCool.

Tonight on WWE Backstage, Styles hyped up his feud with The Deadman some more, and had some interesting things to say that's bound to raise the fans' hopes up.

Following Styles' promo on RAW, there were many who speculated that The Undertaker could bring back his biker persona. Styles breaking the fourth wall had led to this speculation. Tonight, Styles brought up The Undertaker's American Badass persona.

The biker character is as close to an actual human being as The Deadman has ever portrayed himself on TV.

Who am I talking to? Mark Calaway? The American Badass - aka Limp Bizkit's favorite wrestler.

AJ Styles bringing up Taker's "American Badass" gimmick "with Limp Bizkit as his best friend." #WWEBackstage — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) March 11, 2020

The Undertaker first confronted Styles at WWE Super ShowDown, and defeated him to win the Tuwaiq Trophy. At the Elimination Chamber PPV, Aleister Black defeated Styles in a No DQ match after interference from The Undertaker.

The Undertaker donned The American Badass gimmick back in the early 2000s. He came out for his match against Big Show and A-Trian at WrestleMania 19, with his friend Limp Bizkit performing his entrance theme.

Although Styles' words might end up not meaning anything, fans of The Undertaker's biker persona would want nothing but for The Deadman to bring it back one last time at WrestleMania 36.