"Acknowledge yourself" - Top female star on possibly feuding with Roman Reigns

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey jokes about feuding with Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has been an integral part of the company and is undoubtedly the current face that runs the place. Earlier this year, he defeated Brock Lesnar and unified his Universal Championship with the WWE title. The Tribal Chief has been receiving a lighter schedule following a renewed contract.

Fans can barely get to witness Reigns on weekly shows as he only appears for major premium live events. Speaking on her YouTube Channel, Ronda Rousey joked about how Reigns should be acknowledging himself rather than asking the fans. She went on to joke about how their possible feud will play out:

"I've accomplished more across more sports industries than anybody else. Maybe that's not a bad thing to acknowledge. I acknowledge myself Roman Reigns, okay? That's going to be if me and Roman Reigns ever have a feud. I'll be like, Listen, that's all it comes from you. No one needs to acknowledge you. You need to acknowledge yourself. And then he's going to be like Oh My God Ronda thank you so much. I like totally see things differently now." (From 17:00 to 17:30)

Fans would like to see Ronda take on The Tribal Chief as she has taken down WWE legends in the past such as Triple H and Kurt Angle.

Ronda Rousey and Roman Reigns won major titles at the same event

In 2018, WWE signed The Baddest Woman on the Planet, which shocked the world. After signing with the company, she teamed up with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34 and they succeeded.

On the same night, Roman Reigns failed to defeat Brock Lesnar after The Beast Incarnate hit Reigns with over five F5's to end the match. Reigns faced Lesnar for the title in Saudi but lost due to technicallity.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey backstage after Summerslam 2018 Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey backstage after Summerslam 2018 https://t.co/aYXHAKbGCw

Rousey and Reigns challenged the RAW Women's Champion and Universal Champion respectively for a match at SummerSlam 2018. Both superstars came out of the show with the titles.

To commemorate their victory, the two superstars posed with their titles as the red band's champions. Unfortunately, Reigns vacated the title shortly after due to illness. Meanwhile, Rousey went on to main event WrestleMania 35 where she lost the title to Becky Lynch.

