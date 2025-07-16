Top female WWE star sends massive warning; CM Punk responds

WWE Superstar CM Punk was quite impressed with a female star's threat to the women's locker room on RAW. Naomi warned her co-workers to proceed with caution in an intense promo on the red brand.

At Evolution 2025, Naomi came out during the main event and cashed in her Women's Money In The Bank contract. Thus, the Women's World Title match became a Triple Threat. In mere seconds, Naomi was the new Women's World Champion in a shocking climax.

On RAW, Naomi cut a fierce promo and warned the women's locker room at one point, telling the "raggedy heifers" to proceed with caution. The promo left CM Punk in splits, and he later reacted to the same on his Instagram story as can be seen below:

CM Punk once said WWE was never his end goal

At this point, it's safe to assume Punk will end his career in WWE. He had a different opinion a few years ago, though. Back in 2017, Punk appeared on ABC 7 Chicago and said WWE was never his end goal.

“I’m not sure. Obviously, I watched WWF as a kid, but when I made the conscious decision – WWF was never the end goal. I romanticized about Japanese wrestling. There was two companies in Japan, it was called All Japan and New Japan, and that was my thing. I was more about going over there and being a star over there, then coming home and just being completely – you can walk down the street and nobody knows you. That was my style, I liked it. But I worked so long and hard at it that it became so boring, it became the last frontier was WWE. I had to go see if I could conquer that so I gave it a shot.” (H/T 411Mania)

CM Punk is mere weeks away from one of the biggest matches of his career. At SummerSlam 2025, he will take on Gunther in a World Heavyweight Title match.

