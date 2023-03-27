WWE Superstar and former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley wants to face Gunther for the Intercontinental title.

Rhea Ripley is currently one of the most popular wrestlers on the WWE roster. She is destined for greatness in the coming years when it comes to leading the women's division. The Eradicator has more on her mind, though.

The Nightmare recently had a chat with SPORTbible and revealed that she would love to wrestle Gunther for his Intercontinental title.

Here's what she said:

“I would love to face Gunther. I would absolutely be down for that. I would love to try [to] go for the Intercontinental Championship - it would be another history-making event which is all I want [to] do. I want to be remembered for breaking the stereotype for women at the same time." [H/T SPORTBible]

Gunther has a big match ahead of him at WrestleMania 39

It would be interesting to see what the 35-year-old star thinks of Rhea Ripley's desire to face him. For now, though, he has his sights set on WrestleMania 39.

At the mega event, he will defend his Intercontinental title in a Triple Threat match against two former WWE Champions: Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

As for Rhea Ripley, The Judgment Day member is involved in a huge singles match at The Show of Shows. She won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match and is scheduled to face Charlotte Flair for the latter's SmackDown Women's title.

Ripley has confronted and taken down men in the squared circle before. Not too long ago, she defeated Akira Tozawa on an episode of WWE RAW. Facing The Ring General would be a completely different ball game, though.

What do you think of Rhea Ripley's comments? Would you be interested in seeing an intergender match between these two WWE Superstars?

