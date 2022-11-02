Top female WWE Superstar claims she wants to introduce Brock Lesnar to a popular fashion brand

It's safe to assume that Brock Lesnar doesn't necessarily care about fashion. However, his style and clothing have caught the attention of many, including Natalya.

Lesnar recently returned to WWE to attack Bobby Lashley, costing The All Mighty his United States Championship match against Seth Rollins. This week on RAW, the two men crossed paths once again. Lesnar was seen wearing a Megadeth T-shirt. The WWE Universe lost their minds after seeing The Beast Incarnate represent the thrash metal band on TV.

Taking to Twitter, Natalya claimed that she wanted to introduce The Beast Incarnate to the famous fashion brand, Louis Vuitton.

In response to a tweet focusing on Lesnar's fashion style, The Queen of Harts agreed that the former WWE Champion indeed has excellent sense regarding his clothing.

"I so agree. I want to introduce Brock to a brand called @LouisVuitton," wrote Natalya.

Check out Natalya's tweet below:

How did the WWE Universe react to Natalya's tweet to Brock Lesnar?

In reaction to Natalya's Louis Vuitton tweet to Brock Lesnar, the WWE Universe had mixed reactions.

A couple of fans claimed they would lose their minds if Lesnar wore clothes from the aforementioned fashion house. At the same time, one claimed that it would be a good idea for Nattie to introduce The Beast Incarnate to the brand.

One user praised Nattie for coming up with the idea and labeled her a 'legend.' Check out the Twitter reactions from the WWE Universe below:

(Tyree)™® @DBZTrunksBrief @NatbyNature @LouisVuitton if I see Brock walk into an arena with a Louis Vuitton vest or shirt, I might lose my mind lol @NatbyNature @LouisVuitton if I see Brock walk into an arena with a Louis Vuitton vest or shirt, I might lose my mind lol

Dan @Youngy54 @NatbyNature @LouisVuitton Brock Lesnar’s reaction to the idea of spending money on gaudy material possessions: @NatbyNature @LouisVuitton Brock Lesnar’s reaction to the idea of spending money on gaudy material possessions: https://t.co/Amr07IXUUu

After Lesnar cost Lashley his US Title, the two behemoths will collide at the upcoming Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia.

The Beast Incarnate will aim to get back on winning terms after losing to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing Match. Meanwhile, Lashley would look to settle the score against Lesnar once and for all.

Would you like to see Brock Lesnar sport Louis Vuitton? Sound off in the comment section

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes