Top female WWE Superstar reacts to Liv Morgan and MJF's viral photo with each other

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently reacted to Liv Morgan's photo with MJF on Twitter.

Morgan recently shared a photo alongside AEW star MJF from a birthday party on her Twitter. Former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana) was also present at the party.

The WWE Universe went berserk after the photo of the duo went viral, as many claimed that the two were dating each other. Despite rumors, fans noted that MJF had earlier announced his engagement.

Responding to Morgan's photo, Ripley tweeted a "smiling joker" GIF to her real-life friend.

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

CJ Perry also posted a photo with Liv Morgan and MJF

Not only Liv Morgan but CJ Perry also posted a photo of herself alongside the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Morgan, MJF, and two of her other friends.

Perry created a buzz all over social media after her snap went viral. Considering the ongoing feud between the two promotions, WWE and AEW, fans have put out different theories possible.

While some fans mentioned that Liv Morgan is working as an agent for WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, others stated that it might be a hint at former WWE star Rusev's return to the company.

Many also added that MJF might join forces with WWE as he has also dropped many hints in the past.

Robert Stephens @beatfarmer66 @TheCJPerry @SkylarAstin @YaOnlyLivvOnce @The_MJF This pic can either fuel the MJF to WWE fire, or be used in a future angle with Miro depending on how you crop the picture. @TheCJPerry @SkylarAstin @YaOnlyLivvOnce @The_MJF This pic can either fuel the MJF to WWE fire, or be used in a future angle with Miro depending on how you crop the picture.

Perry was released from the company back in 2021 due to budget cut issues. She worked alongside her real-life husband Rusev as his valet. Rusev is now a part of the AEW promotion and is known as Miro.

What are your thoughts on MJF joining WWE in the near future? Sound off in the comment section below.

