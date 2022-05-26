Top Gun star Jon Hamm on his love for classic pro wrestling

During a recent interview, Hollywood star Jon Hamm spoke about his love for 1980s professional wrestling.

Hamm is most famous for his role on AMC's Mad Men but will now star alongside Tom Cruise in a sequel to the 1980s classic Top Gun. Titled Top Gun: Maverick, the film sees Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, played by Tom Cruise, taking on the role of a fearless test pilot. It also stars Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, and Jennifer Connelly. Jon Hamm will play Admiral Beau "Cyclone" Simpson in the nostalgia flick.

However, what may surprise some is Hamm's love of 1980s professional wrestling, which he discussed during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated. When the topic of pro wrestling came up, Hamm said he'd always be a "WWF guy" and went on to liken wrestling to the acting world:

"In film acting, you're only as good as the person you're sharing that space with, and in this case, I had the opportunity to share it with one of Hollywood's greatest movie stars. It's no different [in pro wrestling]; you need that [heel], that someone to play off of."

Vulture @vulture Watch Jon Hamm team up with a pineapple and a coconut in the strangest wrestling match ever: vult.re/28bTBVA Watch Jon Hamm team up with a pineapple and a coconut in the strangest wrestling match ever: vult.re/28bTBVA https://t.co/jwsCd6KCIP

He also went on to praise WWE Hall of Famer Andre The Giant, fondly remembering his match with Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania III:

"I was a big Andre the Giant fan. He made everything he did so interesting. And Hogan slamming Andre, that's a moment you never forget. I'll always be in awe of that '80s era."

Jon Hamm starred in a film about a WWE Superstar

Jon Hamm starred in a 2014 film about a current WWE Superstar.

Veer Mahaan, formally Rinku Singh, was a baseball player before transitioning to professional wrestling. He was the winner of the reality show Million Dollar Arm, where a professional baseball contract was up for grabs.

Veer Mahaan @VeerMahaan I was forced into multitasking.



Never sneak up on mayhem I was forced into multitasking.Never sneak up on mayhem https://t.co/me2qdTDcGO

The story was then made into a film with the same name, with Hamm starring as J.B. Bernstein.

It'll be interesting to see if Jon Hamm ever has any involvement with the wrestling business. You can read more about Million Dollar Arm's Veer Mahaan by clicking here.

