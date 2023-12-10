Top heel who "predicted" CM Punk's return breaks silence for the first time since returning to WWE in 137 days

CM Punk's return to WWE was "predicted," manifested, foreshadowed, or whatever word you want to use by a certain 22-year-old star, who made a triumphant return to WWE after 137 days and sent a huge message.

At NXT: Deadline, the incredible Women's Iron Survivor Match was won by Blair Davenport - who will earn an NXT Women's Championship match against Lyra Valkyria at New Year's Evil. Valkyria is the woman who dethroned Becky Lynch. As for Valkyria herself, she came out to make a stand against Davenport, only to be attacked by the returning Cora Jade.

Cora Jade was last seen on July 25 in a losing effort to Dana Brooke - who defeated her in a kendo stick match. After nearly four months away, or 137 days to be exact, she sent a clear-cut message to the division:

Cora Jade had been out of action in two spells this year - first in early 2023 and then during the summer, essentially missing out on a good part of this year.

Just like her idol CM Punk, Cora Jade is from Chicago and posted a photo of herself as a child with CM Punk towards the end of his WWE run - at least based on the facial hair he had. She also took a photo with him backstage at Deadline.

It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Jade now that she is back.

What did you think of Cora Jade's return? Sound off in the comments below.