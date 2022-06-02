"Cody is earning his way to getting to the top" – Top Heel praises Cody Rhodes and discusses his potential to win a title in WWE

Ever since his return to WWE at WrestleMania this year, Cody Rhodes has been treated as one of the top stars and has scored wins over former World Champions. While many might be skeptical of the quick rise of The American Nightmare, two-time WWE Champion The Miz believes otherwise. The A-Lister held his ground, saying Rhodes was earning his way to the top, and when he gets the title around his waist, The Miz wants to challenge him for the gold.

Rhodes and The Miz recently locked horns on an episode of RAW. The match went back and forth before Seth Rollins interfered, giving Rhodes the win by disqualification. The rivalry between Rhodes and The Miz is on pause while The American Nightmare settles his differences with Rollins.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, The Miz discussed his recent ventures inside and outside the squared circle while commenting on potential feuds with other superstars. Here are his thoughts on Cody Rhodes:

"I think there is always unfinished business. I've had Cody's number since before he left WWE. I don't even think he ever beat me before and then now he comes back and he's got a whole different trajectory if you will and I'm always looking to get to the top and right now, honestly, Cody is earning his way to getting to the top. If he does get to the top, and he does end up with some sort of title, I would like to be in that conversation."

Check out the full episode of The Bump in the video below:

Cody Rhodes is set to take on Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell this Sunday

Despite winning back-to-back matches against The Messiah, Rhodes recently challenged Rollins to one last match inside Hell in a Cell. It's likely the last time we see the two engage in singles competition for a while since a structure like Hell in a Cell has been known to put rivalries to bed.

Moreover, with Money in the Bank only a month away, Cody Rhodes could use the momentum from his heated rivalry against Seth Rollins to grab the briefcase and etch his name in history.

