Top injured WWE name provides update on return

WWE is going through a spate of injuries which has seen a number of stars legitimately hurt in recent months. However, for once there is good news as an injured star has provided a positive update on the chance of a return to the ring. Nikkita Lyons took to Twitter to send a message amidst her injury recovery.

Back in the beginning of the year, Nikkita Lyons was attacked in the NXT parking lot. She was found there nursing her injured leg. This was done to write her off TV so she could deal with a real-life injury.

She went through surgery and was grateful to the medical staff. She had torn both her ACL and her meniscus. An injury of this type typically takes six to nine months to recover. It has been six months since she was written off NXT TV, and now the star has provided an update on her return.

Lyons took to Twitter to tell her fans that she missed them. She added that she needed just a little more time to "pounce back."

"I miss you 🦁 im omw, just a lil more time 🙏🏼 @WWENXT @WWE @USANetwork #ThePounceBack"

Nikkita Lyons @nikkita_wwe 🏼 @WWENXT @WWE @USANetwork

#ThePounceBack

song: ruby red da sleeze @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/cMvL94DKra I miss you 🦁 im omw, just a lil more time🏼 @WWENXT @WWE @USANetworksong: ruby red da sleeze @NICKIMINAJ

The star also shared a video compilation of her matches.

At this time, it's not clear when Lyons will return, but it seems that they might not have to wait too long.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here