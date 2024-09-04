  • home icon
  • Top name appears on WWE show to make historic announcement

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 04, 2024 02:13 GMT
WWE arena
This top name is a current TNA Knockouts Champion (Image source: WWE's website)

A top name made an appearance on a WWE show. She made a historic announcement for next week.

Jordynne Grace is a well-known name in the independent circuit. She has established herself in TNA's women's division ever since she won the Knockouts Championship. Grace has held the title for 235 days.

Thanks to WWE's partnership with TNA, Grace has also appeared for the former this year. She participated in the Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year. Since then, she has appeared on NXT and even challenged for the Women's Title.

Tonight on NXT, Jordynne Grace posted a video on her social media page, which was shown on the show. During this pre-recorded appearance, Grace announced that she would defend her TNA Knockouts Championship for the first time in NXT by issuing an open challenge. She called out the entire locker room to answer her challenge.

"It's WWE week on the USA Network which means that NXT, RAW, and SmackDown will all air on USA. But I have something that's going to make it an even better week. I have something that's going to make it a historic week. I spoke to Ava, and it's official. For the first time ever, I'll be defending my TNA Knockouts Championship in an open challenge match on NXT. I want to continue testing myself against the best. So, if there's a woman there who thinks that she can fill my shoes, I am more than happy to give her a shot. See you soon, WWE Universe," she said.

It will be interesting to see who will step up and challenge Jordynne Grace next week on NXT.

