Top name confirms if they are done with wrestling forever after leaving WWE

A former WWE name has spoken about leaving the company. She's also confirmed whether she is done with wrestling.

Samantha Irvin was interviewed on Busted Open Radio (h/t Fightful), where she talked about leaving WWE and her time in the company.

Irvin said she was not done with wrestling at all and just needed an opportunity where she could make something. When she was asked to announce in the ring, she was more than ready and was going to transform it into the best thing ever.

"I'm not done with wrestling at all. I now have realized that I will need to have an opportunity where I can make something. I have to be able to make something. Just like with the ring announcing, we have amazing ring announcers. We have always had great ring announcers. Great voices and very professional, more professional than myself. When they asked me to do it, I said, 'I'm going to inject some crack into this so that they move me off of it. I'm going to make this the biggest thing ever.'"

The former WWE name, who is AEW wrestler Ricochet's real-life partner, said that she was going to find her way back into wrestling when the time was right for her.

"If there is some work that needs to be done and something that I think needs to be improved and I can contribute, I'm going to finagle my way back in there when the time is right, wherever that may be."

Samantha Irvin thought she would be moved from ring announcing in WWE by Vince McMahon and given another opportunity

Irvin expected other opportunities in WWE besides ring announcing from Vince McMahon, but she didn't get them and eventually chose to leave. Triple H was in charge during her last run, and it appears that she could not get the opportunity she wanted even with him.

"Growing up with Vince [McMahon], honestly, if there was a Samantha Irvin, Vince would have taken her off of ring announcing. He would have been like, 'Put her somewhere else and have her do something else.' In my head, I always thought that's what would happen. That wasn't the case."

With her now potentially talking about a return to wrestling, fans will have to watch out for where she goes.

